Pushpa 2: First Pic From Sets of Allu Arjun Starrer Reveal Poster In Making, Rashmika Mandanna Reacts

The work on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rise is on in full swing. The film, which is among the most highly anticipated sequels now, had previously announced that filming has begun and on Monday, the makers released the first picture from the sets of the movie. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the official handle of the film shared a behind-the-scene picture of what appears to be a poster shoot.

Although Allu Arjun was not seen in the frame, director Sukumar was seen seated with the crew members and directing the shoot. Sharing the picture, the movie’s handle wrote, “Works of #PushpaTheRule in full flow ❤ Icon star @alluarjun, director @aryasukku, celebrity photographer @avigowariker, poster designer @tuneyjohn and the entire team is putting all their efforts to deliver the best."

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the role of Srivalli in the franchise, retweeted the post and expressed her excitement. “Look at thaaaaat! 🔥 it’s starting y’all," she tweeted.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise was a massive hit. The film not only did well in the Telugu circuits but also in the Hindi markets. The film collected a massive box office collection of Rs 300 crore worldwide. The songs of the film also went viral with several popular personalities, including a number of crickets such as David Warner and Rohit Sharma.

Speaking about the sequel during CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022, Allu Arjun said, “We are going to start shooting now. Hopefully next year."

Meanwhile, it was rumoured that Arjun Kapoor had been roped in for Pushpa 2. However, producer Naveen Yerneni told Pinkvilla revealed that Arjun will not be a part of Pushpa 2 and also shared that the shooting of the film will begin by the end of this month.

“Fahadh Faasil is doing the role. So it’s hundred percent false news. We will start shooting (for Pushpa 2) from this month end. Between 20th and 30th we will start the shoot. Initially, we will be shooting in Hyderabad and then we will go to the forest and other locations," he said.

