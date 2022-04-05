Pushpa 2 Update Teases Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil's Epic Fight Scene, Samantha To Perform Another Item Song?

After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, fans are looking forward to seeing what Allu Arjun has in store with Pushpa: The Rule aka Pushpa 2. The Telugu movie is already among one of the most anticipated movies in the coming time. While fans patiently wait for Pushparaj to make his comeback, a new report suggests that the makers are ensuring fans are given a treat at the cinemas.

If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, the makers are working on setting an action sequence between Allu Arjun’s Pushparaj and Fahadh Faasil’s intense villain Shekhawat. “Both their characters will lock horns in part 2 and the makers are working on conceptualising massive action sequences involving the duo. The scenes will be much bigger in scale than the ones that the audience has already seen in Pushpa 1, and both Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are excited to be a part of those sequences," a source informed the publication.

While all eyes will be on the epic showdown in making, the source also suggests that Samantha Ruth Prabhu might return for the sequel as well. After impressing audiences with her moves in Oo Antava, the insider claims that the actress is being considered for an item song in the sequel as well. “However, they will approach her once they have finalised the track. The music as of now is still being composed," the grapevine added.

Pushpa was not only a success in Tollywood but also set the Hindi box office on fire. The film went on to collect over Rs 100 crores with its Hindi version of the film. From fans to stars like Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor and cricketers such as Aussie player David Warner and India’s Suresh Raine, the Pushpa fever had taken over everyone. It is to see of Pushpa 2 manages to work its magic again.

