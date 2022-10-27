Pushpa 3 On The Cards? Here's How Second Instalment May End To Make Way For Third

Telugu stars Allu Arjun and Rahsmika Mandanna will start shooting for Pushpa: The Rule in November. This has created a fair deal of buzz among his admirers. Sukumar’s biggie was a potential game-changer for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s careers. Now, what is surprising is the news of Pushpa 3. Yes, it’s all but certain that Pushpa The Rule will pave the way for Pushpa 3. Director Sukumar, along with Srikanth Vissa, has scripted the plot of the sequel. A source said that Pushpa: The Rule will have an abrupt ending so that the third instalment could pick the story from there.

However, no such update has been shared by the team Pushpa. Meanwhile, another piece of news from the set Pushpa 2 was viral on social media not too long ago. According to rumours, Arjun Kapoor is likely to join the cast as a cop. In an interview with Pinkvilla, producer Naveen Yerneni denied the reports, though. “Fahadh Faasil is doing the role. So it’s hundred per cent false news. We will start shooting (for Pushpa 2) at the end of this month. Between the 20th and 30th, we will start the shoot. Initially, we will be shooting in Hyderabad and then we will go to the forest and other locations," he said.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

After the pandemic, Pushpa, which was released in December became a huge box-office success, collecting over Rs 300 crore worldwide. The movie, which was originally shot in Telugu, was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada across India.

According to rumours, Pushpa 2 is based on a confrontation between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Devi Sri Prasad composed music for the film, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in Ek Villain Returns, which failed to deliver success at the box office. He will next share the screen with Bhumi Pednekar in The Lady Killer.

Read all the Latest Movies News here