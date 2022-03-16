Pushpa Actor Allu Arjun In Talks With SS Rajamouli For New Film, Had 2 to 3 Meetings: Report

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise, and SS Rajamouli, who is gearing for the release of his upcoming movie RRR, have not worked on a film so far. But it seems that is about to change soon. If a new report is to be believed, the actor and the filmmaker are in talks for an upcoming project and have already met a couple of times regarding it.

A Pinkvilla report has claimed that SS Rajamouli and his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad have initiated conversations with Allu Arjun to play the lead in an upcoming ‘massive’ project. “The lockdown gave enough time to both SS Rajamouli and KV Vijayendra Prasad to revisit their ideas and bring them to the writing pad. There’s a subject with them that warrants the presence of Allu Arjun, and they have had two to three meetings with the Icon Star already," the source told the publication. The report added that the project is likely to take off soon after Rajamouli’s rumoured project with Mahesh Babu.

Advertisement

Rajamouli and Allu Arjun are yet to address these rumours. Allu Arjun also sparked rumours of a collaboration with Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after he was spotted making his way to the filmmaker’s office in Mumbai. The actor and the filmmaker are tight-lipped about their meeting. If both the projects do take place, it will be a massive treat for Allu Arjun’s fans across the country.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will reportedly start working out for a slight transformation for his role in ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. It is reported that the makers are trying to make certain changes to Pushpa 2 script, which will create a greater impact when the north Indian audience is considered. Director Sukumar, who had not planned for a two-part movie earlier, made changes to the script presenting it as ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, IANS reported.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.