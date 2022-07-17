Pushpa Actor Allu Arjun Is Fire In New Pic From An Ad Shoot With Punit Malhotra; Check Here

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Puspa: The Rise was a blockbuster hit. Now, fans are desperately waiting for Pushpa: The Rule to hit the theatres. The sequel has been making headlines as several details and rumours concerning it are doing rounds on social media. While the movie has been making the headlines ever since it was announced, Allu Arjun is currently enjoying his newfound fame in Bollywood too. The actor has been widely appreciated by Hindi cinema lovers too, because of his versatile choice of films and charismatic persona.

The Parugu actor recently collaborated with director Punit Malhotra for an advertisement shoot, and a fun picture from the event is going viral on social media. The 40-year-old director took to his official Instagram handle to post an intriguing picture of South Superstar Allu Arjun, and sent internet into a tizzy. In the photo, we see Allu dressed in a super hot avatar in an all black ensemble. Sporting black leather jacket with matching pants and t-shirt, the Lucky The Racer star is all smiles while posing nest to Punit. We also see Punit grinning from ear to ear as he channels the Pushpa swag by doing the signature Pushpa gesture performed by the actor in the film, which became quite popular. Taking to the captions, Punit wrote,"FIRE!!🔥How’s that for a Sunday? 😃🙌🏼@alluarjunonline

@dharma2pointo."

Check the picture here:

Soon after the pictures were posted, Dharma CEO reacted to the post in the comments section. He wrote, “What fun 🙌." Scores of fans chimed into the comments section to drop heart and fire emoticons as they loved the photo.

Pushpa The Rise, officially declared as a blockbuster, has already broken all the records by earning over Rs. 100 crores (Hindi version) and has become one of the highest grossing movies of 2021. The blockbuster also bagged ‘Film Of The Year’ award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. The humongous success of the movie – be it Allu Arjun’s superstardom, impressive narrative, effortless dance moves in chartbusters ‘Oo Antava’ or ‘Srivalli’, seetimaar dialogues like ‘jhukega nahi main saala’ or sizzling chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna – it resulted in the movie also becoming one of the most trending films of 2021.

Be it the internet sensation from Tanzania – Kili Paul’s viral video of himself dancing to ‘Oo Antava’ to world renowned cricketers making memes on Allu Arjun’s popular dialogues, the movie has set a new benchmark in surpassing the craze and popularity level of fans love and appreciation for any film. Not to forget, even female superstars of Bollywood like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt expressed their wish to work with Allu Arjun, finding him extremely hot and fabulous in the movie.

Pushpa’s dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun. After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. No wonder, the movie rocked the digital world ever since its launch and did wonders by earning more through the streaming giant.

