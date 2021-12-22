Pushpa: Allu Arjun Thanks Audience All Over India for 'Receiving the Film Fantastically Well'

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rise - Part I has been soaring at the box office and is performing extremely well even in the pandemic era. And all credit goes to the massive fan following of the Icon Star and audience all over the country for receiving the film with so much love. During the success party of Sukumar’s film on Tuesday, the actor addressed his audience and thanked them for making his film such a hit.

Allu Arjun said, “I’d like to thank audience from all over from Tamil, from Karnataka from Kerela and all over the North- everybody has been receiving the film fantastically well. I’d like to thank each and everybody fr showering so much love on Telugu cinema, on Pushpa and coming back to the theatres. And I am so happy Indian cinema is shining again. Jai Hind. Thank you (sic)"

Meanwhile, talking of the film, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh said that on the fourth day of its release, it collected more than the first and the second days at the box office.

“#Pushpa refuses to slow down… Day 4 HIGHER than Day 1 and 2… Mass pockets/single screens fantastic… #Maharashtra [despite 50%] excellent… Eyes ₹ 25 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 3.11 cr, Sat 3.55 cr, Sun 5.18 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 16.09 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi"

The Allu Arjun starrer has been facing tough competition from the latest superhero film Spider-Man No Way Home starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch and others.

Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. Actor Sunil, actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others appear in important roles as well. The multi-starrer, multi-lingual movie was released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

