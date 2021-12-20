Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 3: Allu Arjun Film Is on Fire, Earns Rs 159 Crore in 1st Weekend

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise- Part I’ continues to set the box office on fire, edging towards the Rs 200 crore mark in just three days. Currently, the film’s total collection stands at USD 21 million (Rs 159 crore).

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the latest box office figures. He wrote, “Pushpa lands in Global Box Office Top 3 for the weekend ending Dec 19th… A Remarkable Achievement… 1. Spider-Man No Way Home- USD 587 Million 2. Sheep Without A Shepherd 2 - USD 54 Million 3. Pushpa - USD 21 Million."

Advertisement

Pushpa hit the big screens on December 17. Despite the release of Spider-Man No Way Home, the film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. On the other hand, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man No Way Home saw a huge surge in ticket sales and show timings began as early as 4 am in the morning to keep up with the demand. While the first day of its release, December 16, witnessed a huge crowd, the second day (Friday, December 17) was comparatively bleak as the film got tremendous competition from Pushpa. The Sukumar directorial surpassed this year’s biggest opener Sooryavanshi’s record and collected around Rs 50 crores on Friday.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni has heaped praise on Telugu superstar Allu Arjun for his “absolutely stunning" performance in ‘Pushpa: The Rise- Part I’. Samantha, who also has a special dance number in the movie, took to Instagram to share an ‘appreciation post’ for Allu Arjun.

Advertisement

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. Actor Sunil, actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others are to appear in important roles as well. The multi-starrer, multi-lingual movie was released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.