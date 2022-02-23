Pushpa Director Sukumar Joins Hands With Chiranjeevi for This Project

Director Sukumar, who is still basking in the huge pan-India success of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa, has now announced a project with megastar Chiranjeevi. The director has announced on his Instagram handle about the upcoming project with Chiranjeevi. He has shared a picture in which he is seen posing alongside Chiranjeevi.

Sharing the picture, Sukumar captioned the post, “Dream come true. Wielding megaphone for Megastar. Details very soon"

Sukumar has kept the other details about the project under wraps. However, he has hinted that he will provide more details about his project very soon. In the comments section, fans of Sukumar and Chiranjeevi showed their excitement about the director-actor duo coming together. They requested the director to keep them updated regularly on the project.

According to reports, the duo — Chiranjeevi and Sukumar — have joined hands to shoot for an endorsement advertisement. Reports suggest that Chiranjeevi has been offered to endorse a prestigious construction company and now Sukumar is likely to direct the same advertisement. However, any official confirmation on these reports is still awaited.

Currently, Sukumar is finalising the script for the sequel of Pushpa. He is also directing a project with actor Vijay Devarkonda in it. Actor Ram Charan will also be reuniting with director Sukumar for his next project. Actor Dhanush has reportedly signed a film with director Sukumar.

Chiranjeevi is also busy with his ongoing projects. He is looking forward to the release of his upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. Ram Charan is also playing a pivotal role in the film. He is shooting for his film Godfather right now.

So, it is almost impossible for the duo of Chiranjeevi and Sukumar to come together for a movie soon.

