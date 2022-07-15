Pushpa Fame Devi Sri Prasad to Collaborate with Salman Khan, Honey Singh for A Peppy Number in Bhaijaan?

There were rumours that all is not well between Salmaan Khan and music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP. It was speculated that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s team was not happy with tracks composed by DSP for Salman's film that was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Hence, the duo decided to part ways. However, now in a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, the music composer has put rest to all the ongoing speculation by confirming that he is making a special number for Salman’s forthcoming movie.

Talking about parting ways with Salman Khan, DSP clarified that he wasn’t recruited for being the music director of his movie in the first place. Hence, the question of parting ways becomes secondary. Moreover, the music director also revealed that he shares a great rapport with the Bollywood actor even today.

“From the beginning, I was never the full music director for the film because when they had approached me, a couple of songs were already done. Salman sir and I share a great rapport,” said DSP during the interaction. For those unaware, DSP has previously collaborated with Salman Khan for his hit numbers including Dhinka Chika from Ready and Seeti Maar from Radhe.

Talking about the same, DSP revealed that he is grateful and thankful that the superstar had trusted him in the past and continues to do it. DSP added, “He would call me asking to give an existing song like the one we did Seeti Maar and I respect him a lot. Our journey started with Dhinka Chinka and as a person also he is very lovable so I never say him no. I'm always thankful and grateful for the trust he has."

It was reportedly during the filming of Bawaal when DSP was approached by Sajid Nadiadwala. They discussed the script and thus decided to collaborate for a special number in Salman’s upcoming film. Surprisingly, DSP also revealed that the track will feature him collaborating with the Indian rap sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh for the very first time.

“This is one important song, an amazing number and it is for the first time Yo Yo Honey Singh and I have collaborated for it, a collab I was waiting for a very long time,” he said. Without sharing many details of the song, DSP guaranteed that the special track will leave audiences surprised. He concluded, “No, this will surprise you. I always do things that people don't expect. We have experimented with it and there are other singers also in it. It is going to be a family singers' song."

Further details can only be confirmed when Salman Khan shares an official update about the same.

