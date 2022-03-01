Pushpa Fame Rashmika Mandanna Calls Reports of Wedding Plans With Vijay Deverakonda 'Time Pass Rumours'

The reports of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda dating each other have been making headlines for a long time now. It all started after the two actors were recently spotted together on a dinner date. There were also reports that the rumoured couple is planning to tie the knot by the end of this year. However, Pushpa: The Rise actress has now refuted all such reports and has called them ‘time pass rumours’.

In a recent interview with Mirchi9, Rashmika Mandanna talked about rumours that she is planning to marry Vijay Deverakonda soon. Calling them false, the actress mentioned that there’s time for her marriage. “It is just a time pass rumour. I still have a lot of time for marriage. I will get married when the time comes. And for all those rumours written, I am like, let them be," she said.

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda also indirectly rubbished all such reports and called them ‘nonsense’. “As usual nonsense… Don’t we just (heart) da news!" Vijay had tweeted amid the wedding rumours.

Rashmika and Vijay have also worked together in two movies, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their pictures from the New Year celebration in Goa also went viral earlier this year, adding to the dating speculations.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has been in limelight after the massive success of Pushpa The Rise which also starred Allu Arjun in the lead. The movie rocked at the box office and won everyone’s appreciation. With over Rs 300 crores, the film also became one of the highest-earning movies of Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun’s career. Apart from this, Rashmika is also set to appear in two Bollywood movies - Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye along with Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also soon begin shooting for the sequel of Pushpa.

On the other hand, Vijay is all set for the release of his multilingual film Liger. It is a sports action drama written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film also stars Ananya Panday and is also the debut of legendary boxer Mike Tyson in Indian cinema.

