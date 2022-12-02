Pushpa Fever Grips Russia! Fans Dance To Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Film's Song At Mega Premiere

Ever since Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise was released in the theaters, it went on to create madness all across the globe. Be it dialogues or songs, the film has time and again proved itself a trendsetter in all senses. It’s almost about to complete a year of its release and the film is still touching new skies of success. It is also now released in Russia and its popularity was evident at the premiere when a dance group performed on the song of the film.

In the video that has now surfaced on social media, a dance group can be seen grooving to the song of Pushpa on stage. Check out the clip here:

The team of Pushpa: The Rise is currently in Russia as the film has been released in Moscow on December 1 and will be released in St. Petersburg on December 3. The film will also premiere in the opening ceremony of The fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities. Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise will be released in all other Russian cities on December 8.

Earlier this week, Pushpa duo Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna also attended a press conference in which they answered several questions about their movie. After the interaction with the media, Allu Arjun took to his Twitter account and dropped a picture in which he was seen doing the iconic ‘Thaggede Le’ gesture from the movie. He was also joined by Rashmika. “Pushpa in Russia," the caption of his picture read.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa-The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama that depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. It was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

