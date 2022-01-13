Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office Day 27: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Film Sees a Dip in Collection

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise opened to a phenomenal response and was received well by audiences all over the country. After having a good run for three weeks, and surviving competition from films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83, the Hindi version of the Sukumar directorial slowed down for the first time. According to Box Office India, Pushpa (Hindi) collected 1 crore nett on its fourth Monday which was the first major drop in its run.

“The drop in collections means fourth week total of around 11.50 crore nett which is still excellent and easily better than the fourth week of Sooryavanshi. Maharashtra saw a night curfew from Monday which also dented the film as it has a huge ratio of business coming from Maharashtra," the report stated.

For those who couldn’t catch the film in theatres, Pushpa: The Rise is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Hindi version of Pushpa will reportedly be available to stream from January 14 onwards.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 revolves around smuggling and the smuggling industry. The film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. Sukumar has hit the right chords with the tone and direction of the film. Devi Sri Prasad’s music befits the film and every song is a chartbuster.

The film, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, and directed by Sukumar, arrived in cinemas on 17th December 2021 and has since stormed the box office nationwide.

