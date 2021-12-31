Pushpa Makers Release Allu Arjun's Deleted Scene From the Film, Watch Viral Video

Allu Arjun basks in the success of his latest film Pushpa: The Rise. The makers on Friday released a deleted scene from the movie, which has become quite popular on social media. The deleted scene released by the Pushpa team has Allu Arjun’s mass scene, which would have appealed well to the native Telugu audience.

In this particular scene, the actor’s mother is seen getting scolded by her money-lender for not being able to clear off the debt. Allu Arjun, who gets deeply offended by this act, returns the borrowed money, as he demands the person to inform everyone in the village about his loan clearance. He does this to avenge the humiliation caused by their money-lender. Allu Arjun is seen thrashing the person, taking him around the village. This particular scene was chopped off in editing, so as to accommodate for limited run-time in the original print of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

The release of this deleted scene has gained much attention as it appeals to native audiences. Garnering critical praises to Allu Arjun, the action drama has been doing very well at the box office too. The movie, directed by Sukumar, is doing well in theatres despite stiff competition from recent release films like ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ in Telugu and ’83’ in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Sukumar has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for the production crew of the film. Sukumar made the announcement at the success party of the film as a symbol of gratitude for the cast and crew after the film’s success. An event was organised in Hyderabad, on December 28, to celebrate the success of the film which was attended by the film’s lead pair Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna along with the rest of the cast and crew.

Allu Arjun appreciated Sukumar’s decision. He also thanked Fahadh Faasil for becoming a part of the project. Allu Arjun also promised the fans that the next part of the film will be even bigger.

