Pushpa: Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan Imitate Allu Arjun's Looks and Dialogue Leaving Fans Impressed

It will not be an exaggeration to say that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa not only impressed the Telugu audience, but it left a huge impact on audiences all over the country. As the actor still collects praise for his performance, Ravindra Jadeja and Shikhar Dhawan recently recreated his looks and his dialogue from the film and their fans are highly impressed. The former took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday where he shared a photo of Arjun and then a photo of him recreating his looks. In the photo, he can be seen trying to replicate the actor’s death stare. He has kohl on his eyes and is holding a lit ‘beedi’ between his lips to get the exact looks.

He captioned the post as, “Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava Fireuuuu🔥 Swipe ➡️ for the surprise 😉."

The cricketer also left a disclaimer at the end. “P.S - This is just for graphical representation only. Cigarette, beedi and tobacco consumption are injurious to health. It causes cancer. Do not consume it."

Take a look:

Dhawan, on the other hand, imitated one of his dialogues. Watch the video:

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. It also features a special performance of Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the song Oo Antava. Meanwhile, the film’s massive success at the box office despite competition from big films 83 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is exceptionally unbelievable. The film arrived in cinemas on 17th December 2021 and has since stormed the box office nationwide.

The film’s Hindi version has also been doing phenomenally well at the box office, with its total currently standing at Rs 81.58 crore. Overall, the film has earned over Rs 325 crore and is in no mood to slow down. For those who couldn’t catch the film in theatres, Pushpa: The Rise is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Hindi version of Pushpa will reportedly be available to stream from January 14 onwards.

