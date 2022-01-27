Pushpa: Samantha Impressed With Sophie Choudry's Oo Antava Cover, Malaika Arora Turns Cheerleader

Sophie Choudry has impressed Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pushpa composer Devi Sri Prasad and Malaika Arora with her cover of Oo Antava. The item song, which stars Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was featured in Pushpa and become quite a rage. While many have been dancing to the rhythm of the song, Sophie decided to recreate the track in her studio.

On Thursday, Sophie shared a video in which she was singing the catchphrase of the song in Telugu. The singer-host-actress sang the original, Telugu version of the song and gave her own touch to it while vibing to the track. Sharing the song, Sophie wrote, “I promised I’d try so this had to be done…Such an EPIC song @thisisdsp pls excuse the mistakes How did I do? @samantharuthprabhuoffl @indravathichauhan you rocked the song!"

Samantha shared the reel on her Instagram Stories and praised Sophie for her attempt. “Wowwww you did it.. This is (lit) killing it," she wrote. Sophie reposted the story and thanked Samantha. Sophie also shared the video on Twitter and tagged composer Devi Sri Prasad. The music director confessed that he didn’t know she sings this well and praised her as well. “Wowww we never knew U cud sing so well @Sophie_Choudry !! & there r no mistakes !! Thaaankuu for this video !! Cool Singing & Attitude," he tweeted.

Sophie was also received support from Malaika Arora. She took to the comments section of the video and dropped applaud emojis. Rakul Preet Singh called the cover ‘fabbbbb.’ Anusha Dandekar also commented, “Soooo good Soph!!! Yessss!" Karan Tacker said, “Too good soph!" Fans too cheered her on. “Omg it was incredible," a fan commented. “Her voice shocked (me). (It) seems like the original one," added another fan.

Not only Oo Antava, but Pushpa’s song Srivalli has also become popular on social media. Many stars, including cricketers Suresh Raina, David Warner and Dwayne Johnson have recreated Allu Arjun’s step from the movie.

