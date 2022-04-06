Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Lands in Legal Trouble for Violating Traffic Rules in Hyderabad

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, who is basking in the glory of his recent successful film Pushpa, has reportedly landed in legal trouble. The actor reportedly violated traffic rules and was challaned by Hyderabad police.

As per a report in Bollywood Life, Allu Arjun had to pay a fine recently for violating traffic rules. The Hyderabad police fined the actor as his Land Rover Range Rover luxury SUV had tinted glass. Reportedly, the actor had to pay a fine of Rs 700.

The Puspa actor’s car was stopped at a busy centre in Hyderabad after the police noticed tinted window shields. For the unversed, in 2012, the Supreme Court had passed the rule which prohibits using tinted glass as well as other alternatives like sun film in cars.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy shooting for the second part of Pushpa. The Telugu movie is already among one of the most anticipated movies in the coming time. While fans patiently wait for Pushparaj to make his comeback, a new report suggests that the makers are ensuring fans are given a treat at the cinemas.

If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, the makers are working on setting an action sequence between Allu Arjun’s Pushparaj and Fahadh Faasil’s intense villain Shekhawat. “Both their characters will lock horns in part 2 and the makers are working on conceptualising massive action sequences involving the duo. The scenes will be much bigger in scale than the ones that the audience has already seen in Pushpa 1, and both Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are excited to be a part of those sequences," a source informed the publication.

Pushpa was not only a success in Tollywood but also set the Hindi box office on fire. The film went on to collect over Rs 100 crores with its Hindi version of the film. From fans to stars like Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor and cricketers such as Aussie player David Warner and India’s Suresh Raine, the Pushpa fever had taken over everyone. It is to see of Pushpa 2 manages to work its magic again.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.