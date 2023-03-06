It’s a special day for Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy. The couple is celebrating their 12 years of togetherness. On their anniversary, Allu Arjun decided to shower his “cutie” wife with love. He shared a picture-perfect selfie with her on his Instagram and it is all things love. The Pushpa actor added a simple wish that read, “Happy anniversary, cutie." The couple can be seen twinning in matching white outfits and posing casually on an outing. Sneha re-shared her husband's post on her Stories with red heart icons.

Allu Arjun and Sneha met each other through a common friend and after dating for a couple of years, tied the knot in 2011. They are parents to a son named Ayaan and daughter Arha.

Allu Arjun and Sneha often share snippets from their family album on social media. They kickstarted 2023 with a beach vacation, glimpses of which they posted on Instagram. While the couple shared most of the photos on their Instagram Stories, they also singled out a nice picture of themselves for a proper post.

When Sneha shared this family photo from their holiday in Tanzania, she sent the internet into a tizzy. It featured the actor, his wife and their kids wearing matching white outfits.

Recently, Allu Arjun surprised his fans with his dance to Oo Antava Va at the Martin Garrix show in Hyderabad. It is a song from his hit film Pushpa.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be back as Pushpa Raj once again in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie is slated for a 2024 Makar Sankranti release. In the movie, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil will be reprising their roles. Allu Arjun will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s untitled movie which will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. It is being backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, as well as Sandeep and Pranay Vanga’s Bhadrakalli Pictures.

