Pushpa Star Anasuya Bharadwaj's Breathtaking Photo With Husband Viral, Know Who Clicked

Telugu actress and anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj has cemented a special place in the hearts of the audience with her excellent performances and brilliant comic timing. 2022 was surely Anasuya’s year. With three back-to-back films — Khiladi, Darja, and Pakka Commercial — Anasuya is already gearing up for her next, titled Michael. Amid all the noise about her work, Anasuya never fails to treat fans with lovely pictures on social media, be it of her stunning photoshoot or with her family.

Anasuya who is happily married to financier Susank Bharadwaj has dropped an adorable picture with her husband that has the Internet going gaga. Adding a slew of random emojis, Anasuya credited her son Shaurya Bharadwaj for the click and hashtagged the post with #MySonShine.

The Pushpa actress looked so in love as she leaned against her husband Susank’s arm. Anasuya wrapped her hand against Susank’s as the couple seemed to gaze at something in the distance. Both Anasuya and her husband spotted subtle smiles as their son did a pretty good job of capturing the candid moment.

Since being shared, the post has received 28.8k likes with fans overpouring the comment section with love and appreciation. “Cute couple," noted one user. “Always be happy like this" wished a second fan. “Jodi salamat rahe," wrote another.

Earlier, Anasuya also uploaded a short video clip on the photo-sharing application containing snippets of her enjoying with her son Shaurya on the occasion of Shaurya’s birthday. Calling her kiddo a “chota packet", the actress penned a heartfelt note where she wrote, “To our li’l Prince… our chota packet… our family’s Superstar Entertainer… Happy happy happy birthday my baccha… We love you, baby."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anasuya’s next multilingual project Michael also stars Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Gautham Menon, Divyansha Kaushik, Ayyappa Sharma and Varun Sandesh. The film’s teaser has already piqued the curiosity of moviegoers.

Touted to be a crime action thriller, Michael, directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi is produced by Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. Michael’s release date has not been announced as of yet.

