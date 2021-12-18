Pushpa Star Rashmika Mandanna: Allu Arjun Makes Me Feel Confident and Comfortable With Myself | Exclusive

In the past five years, Rashmika Mandanna has become hugely popular among the South audience. Having established herself with films such as Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam, the actor is now a part of Pushpa: The Rise Part 1, which marks her first pan-Indian release. The film features South superstar Allu Arjun in the titular character. Talking to News18.com, Mandanna talks about her experience of working in the film, why she feels that female actors are no longer props in commercial films, how she deals with anxiety, and making her Bollywood debut with Siddharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu.

>How are you reacting to the audience response for Pushpa: The Rise Part 1?

I am very happy and overwhelmed with the response. Prior to the release, I was nervous as well as excited. For the past couple of years, we haven’t been able to do anything because of Covid. But now things are getting better. Sooryavanshi released and we saw that people are going back to theaters to watch a film. With Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 there was a lot of anticipation and like I said, I have mixed feelings (laughs).

>What did excite you to be a part of this film?

Initially, I didn’t know what I could bring to the table in a film like this. But I was really confident of working with the entire team including the director, actors, and producer. Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 was like entering into a different world. The whole concept of wanting to do something that I had not attempted before was a reason enough to be a part of this film. Honestly, none of us knew what we were getting into. It is such a beautifully done film, that I didn’t really ask questions. This is the only film in my whole career that I have done without knowing what I was getting into. But that is how special this film has been.

>How was the experience of working with Allu Arjun?

It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Allu Arjun. I just love the person that he is. He makes me feel confident and comfortable with myself and I love working with people like that. It has been a dream come true for me. The characters we play in the film share a unique vibe. I am confident that our chemistry will be liked by the audience. I have been blessed to be a part of this film.

>Most female roles are poorly written and stereotypical, and generally serve to facilitate the male characters has been an age-old debate when it comes to the portrayal of women in the commercial cinema. Do you see it changing?

I believe things have changed over time as women are standing up for what they want. Female actors no longer want to be there in the film just like another character. They also want to do something powerful and contribute in a better way to the film. Filmmakers are also willing to give roles that are more than just a face. The change should be attributed to female actors who are ready to put their heart and soul into a film that is being appreciated by the audience as they are willing to come and watch such performance-oriented films.

>You have completed five years in the industry. How do you look back at your journey?

I feel this industry is like my home. If anyone asks me to leave this and do something else, I don’t think I’ll be able to do it. I was born to be an actor and that’s why I am here. Also, I think I have evolved as an actor. There is a sense of belonging which has come at the same time I feel there is so much more to learn. And, I am doing it by working with some wonderful people.

>A while back, you spoke about anxiety and fear of failure on social media. Do you still go through these emotions?

Yes. I still go through a lot of anxiety and uncertainty regarding my films, personal life, career. And I think any person would feel the same. As human beings, we are constantly compared or we are asked to do something or behave in a certain way and we are constantly fighting within ourselves. We always ask ourselves whether we are good enough or what are we doing? It is all about confidence.

>How do you deal with it?

It’s a process of everyday improvement. Like I can’t just wake up one day and be like, I am not going to be anxious anymore. It doesn’t work like that. I have to constantly motivate and believe in myself and that is what I try to do.

>How do you look at competition?

You can’t really compare me with my contemporaries because our starting line is different. I can’t have someone who’s had the same start off as me, as a competition. For me, the competition is how good I was yesterday or in my last film.

>You are soon going to make your Hindi debut with Mission Majnu and you also have Goodbye…

I am excited about both films. I decided to be a part of Mission Majnu because I don’t think I won’t be able to do such a role ever in my career. It had to be my first film in Hindi. It is an experimental role and I wouldn’t have done the film if the role wasn’t what it is. On the other hand, Goodbye is completely opposite from what I am doing in Mission Majnu.

>What was it like to share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan?

I absolutely loved it. It has been a self-assuring experience because when you need to act with Bachchan sir, you need to be prepared and be a good actor. Having this opportunity to work with him just gives me assurance that I am a good actor. Sharing the screen space made me feel confident. He is such a wonderful actor and an even better person. He emits a certain kind of energy and you can just feed on it.

>It is often believed that Hindi films are the ultimate goal for many South actors. Is that the case with you too?

I would say that the lines are blurring out. So now we might say that this is a South film and that it is a Hindi film but soon it is going to change. Language has never been a barrier and that is the only way I could have done films in four to five languages is because of my willingness to work in any language. For me, any film which excites me and has a good strong powerful character for me, I would take it up irrespective of the language.

