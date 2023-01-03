Pushpa: The Rise Becomes Highest Grossing South Film In Russia; Know How Much it Earned

In December 2021, the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released in India. It became a massive success at the box office. Released as a pan-Indian film, the movie became a national phenomenon with its dialogues, songs and Allu Arjun’s signature step from the song Srivalli trending for months. The movie later started streaming on Amazon Prime Video and met with a great reception there as well. But the movie did not just shatter box office records in India, but abroad as well. Reportedly, Pushpa: The Rise has done record-breaking business in Russia.

Pushpa: The Rise was released in Russia on December 8, and is still running on more than 774 screens in the country. The movie has reportedly minted over 10 million Rubles in 25 days at the Russian box office, which amounts to Rs 13 crore in Indian currency. This makes the movie the highest-grossing South Indian movie in Russia, overtaking Baahubali 2.

Pushpa: The Rise, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, is directed by Sukumar. It tells the story of Arjun, a low-wage worker who joins a gang that smuggles red sandalwood, an extremely rare wood that only grows in the Seshachalam Hills of the Andhra Pradesh state. Upon release, it raked in around Rs 350 crores in India.

The production of the sequel to the film titled Pushpa: The Rule started with a pooja ceremony recently. According to reports, the shooting of the sequel will start in the third week of January. Allu Arjun will be joining the sets in Bangkok and will shoot there for about 30 days.

