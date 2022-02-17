Home » News » Movies » Pushpa The Rise Fame Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her Marriage Plans, Says 'Someone Who...'

In a recent interview, Rashmika opened up about her personal life.
Pushpa The Rise actor Rashmika Mandanna talked about love and marriage in a recent interview. Read to know what she has to say.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: February 17, 2022, 09:25 IST
Rashmika Mandanna has been ruling hearts ever since the release of her recent movie Pushpa: The Rise which also starred Allu Arjun in the lead. The movie became one of the biggest hits of their career. In a recent interview, Rashmika opened up about her personal life and revealed what her marriage plans are.

When asked about love, Rashmika mentioned that for her, it means respect and time too. “For me, love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it’s both ways, not just one," the actor told IndiaToday.in.

Rashmika Mandanna also spilled the beans about her marriage plans and said that she is too young to tie the knot right now. However, the actor also mentioned that her life partner should be somebody who makes her feel comfortable. “I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, it should be someone who makes you comfortable," she added.

For the unversed, Pushpa presented Allu Arjun in and as ‘Pushpa’ who rises in the world of sandalwood smuggling. The superhit movie was written and directed by Sukumar whereas it was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. It also marks the debut of the noted Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in Telugu cinema. After extending its theatrical run and getting an amazing response at the box office, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Pushpa: The Rise became one of the biggest post-pandemic hits and enjoyed massive success at the box office. It earned over Rs 300 crore and what’s surprising was the love movie received even in Hindi belts where it earned Rs 100 crore.

Meanwhile, the second part of Pushpa titled Pushpa: The Rule is also in making and the shooting for the same will begin in March this year.

