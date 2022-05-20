Allu Arjun's Pushpa: Little-Known Facts About The Srivalli Singer

Singer Sid Sriram is one of the finest singers in the Indian film industry. The singer, who rose to fame with Pushpa: The Rise song ‘Srivalli’, has been active in the Tamil, Telugu and Marathi industries for quite some time. However, Srivalli became a turning point in his career and made him bag his first Bollywood project. Sriram celebrated his 32nd birthday yesterday with great enthusiasm. As his birthday week is still on, let’s take a look at some of the interesting facts about Sriram which are not known by many.

The young singer shifted to California at a very young age. He was brought up in a foreign country and completed his education there only. Despite that, he had a great inclination toward Indian songs. He got his music skills from her mother who was a Carnatic music teacher in a school in San Francisco Bay area. During her time in the US as well, the singer used to spend his time listening to the melodious tunes of Hindi and Marathi. Sriram is a graduate of music production and engineering from the Berklee College of Music. He started his career in 2013 and in less than a decade he has given his voice to more than 50 songs. The singer has won various awards including Filmfare South, SIIMA Award, and Zee Cine Award Tamil. Last year, the singer rose to fame all over India for singing the popular song ‘Srivalli’ from the film Pushpa: The Rise. He was noticed by the composer Ajay and Atul and they decided to sign him up for their next Hindi project. Sriram wanted to enter the Hindi film industry with a good project and he felt this was the time, so he agreed to work with the composers. He made his Bollywood singing debut with Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund and sang two songs for the film, Baadal Se Dosti and Laat Maar.

