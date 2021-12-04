Pushpa The Rise Trailer Teased, Fans Adore Actor’s Bold Look

The makers of Pushpa: The Rise have unveiled a trailer tease giving a glimpse into the role of lead actors and announcing the release date of the theatrical trailer of the film. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise is getting ready for its grand release across the country. The theatrical trailer of the film, dubbed as Allu Arjun’s first pan-India movie, will be released on December 6.

The trailer tease introducing all the main leads puts focus on Allu Arjun’s role of sandalwood smuggler. It begins with an action sequence featuring Allu Arjun. The tease also gives a hint at the key roles of Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay Gosh and others actors. As soon as the tease was released on Friday, it has created a buzz around the roles in the upcoming action thriller.

Ever since the makers announced the trailer release date, hashtag #pushpatherise has been trending on Twitter.

Apart from Allu Arjun, the actress of the film Rashmika Mandanna is also trending on Twitter. Today, the makers have also released new posters of the film, in which Allu’s look is completely different from the previous poster. The actor looks quite stylish in the new poster while in the previous look he was seen as a dreaded smuggler. Initially shot in the Telugu language, the film will also be released in the dubbed versions of Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Helmed by Sukumar, jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released in cinemas on December 17. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also been roped in by the makers to perform a special number whose shooting is currently going on in Hyderabad. Before the release of the tease, the makers have also shared a glimpse of Samantha’s look in the film.

