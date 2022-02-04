Pushpa: The Rise's Srivalli Song Now Also Has Bhojpuri Version -- Watch

Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa: The Rise dominated the box office in December last year. The film’s music has been a super hit among the audience. The song Srivalli has been receiving a great response from fans. People are showcasing their acting, dancing and singing skills to the song on social media.

Following the trend, recently, two talented singers have released the Bhojpuri version of the Srivalli song.

Rahul and Mohan have shared their respective covers on their YouTube channels. While Rahul has released it in the audio version on RR Records Bhojpuri YouTube, Mohan has released it on Mohan Babu Official. Rahul has given the title of Srivalli ‘Gajab Ka Roop’, while Mohan’s lyrics are ‘Tohar Jhalak Srivalli Batiyaan Kare Tu Harfi.’

Speaking of the original version of Srivalli, the song was sung by Sid Sriram and composed by Devi Prasad. Chandrabose penned the lyrics. The Hindi version, on the other hand, has been written and performed by Javed Ali. The song has over 144 million views on YouTube.

Speaking about the success of Srivalli, Javed said, “I am simply elated with the response. Never in my wildest dream did I imagine that a song would become a national rage."

From kids to even elders, everyone has been grooving to the track. The success of this song is nothing short of a miracle. The madness of this song is something different. I am thankful to God to give me this kind of success. It feels like my career has just started," he said.

