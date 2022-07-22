Pushpa: The Rule Producers Decline Rs 100 Cr Deal For Digital Rights of Film

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule reportedly received a bid of Rs 100 crore for its digital rights recently. Media reports indicated that Allu Arjun rejected the deal. Allu Arjun wants a grand theatrical release of the sequel first. Source also confirmed that famous digital streamers like Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar are also willing to grab the digital rights of Pushpa 2.

Although Allu Arjun declined the deal, directors and crew were eager to move further with it. Pushpa: The Rise was a blockbuster at the box office. The Sukumar directorial made a whopping Rs. 350 crore worldwide. The news of the sequel of Pushpa has made fans and digital streamers equally curious.

Almost every day, news related to Pushpa and Allu Arjun thrills the fans. Recently, it was reported that Manoj Bajpayee will likely be part of Pushpa 2. He might perform the role of a cop.

Meanwhile, Sukumar is tightlipped about the storyline of Pushpa 2 and its cast. Crew members of the movie suggest that Sukumar has completed the work of the script and storyline. They have even decided on the budget of Pushpa, which might cross the Pushpa part one.

Part one had a budget of approximately Rs.200 crore. As reported by India Today, the production cost alone of Pushpa: The Rule might be Rs. 200 crore. It is opined that the budget can reach up to Rs.400 crore.

Reports suggest that next year the sequel will hit the theatres.

