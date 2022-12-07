Pushpa: The Rule To Release In 20 Countries At The Same Time, Say Makers

The makers of the blockbuster film Pushpa are planning to release the sequel to the film in early 2024. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office and garnered attention from all over the world. Now, the director Sukumar is all set to release the sequel in more than 20 countries and that too at the same time.

The budget of Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rule has scaled up this time. The remunerations of the lead actors in the film have also increased because of their huge craze among the audiences. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing pivotal roles. The remaining cast of the film includes Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya, Md Ariful Islam, Al Yasaha Naim, Prakash Raj, and more.

Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this big-budget film Pushpa: The Rule. The highly anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule has created a huge buzz among fans and everyone is eagerly waiting to watch the Sukumar directorial. The shooting of the film will be held in Bangkok and other international unexplored locations.

As per the makers of the film, the sequel will release in India and Russia on the same day. According to the makers of the Pushpa franchise, the famous actress Priyamani has been roped in for the sequel.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The makers of the film have announced that Pushpa: The Rise will hit the theatres in Russia on December 8.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana in the lead roles. The other cast of the film includes Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, Sunil Varma, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana Pusha: The Rise hit the theatres on December 17, 2021, and made an exceptional collection of Rs 108.26 crore at the box office. The plot of the film showcases the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood.

