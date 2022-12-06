Pushpa's Srivalli Is Most-watched Music Video in 2022; Saami Saami, Oo Antava Mawa In The List Too

YouTube has released its year-end lists that show that Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise and the album of Vijay’s Tamil film Beast have been dominating the charts in India. Ahead of 2023, YouTube released its music video rankings for each country. The video-sharing platform has also released a list of trending videos of the country, based on data collected between January 1 and October 30, reported IANS.

The Hindi version of Pushpa’s song Srivalli, crooned by Javed Ali, came at the top spot. Saami- Saami’s Hindi version, featuring vocals by Kanika Kapoor, has been ranked third on the list. Oo Antava Mawa finds itself in the sixth and seventh spot for its Hindi and Telugu versions respectively.

The soundtrack of Pushpa: The Rise was composed by Devi Sri Prasad with lyrics by Chandrabose in the Telugu version. The Hindi lyrics of the songs were penned by Raqueeb Alam.

The album of Vijay starrer Beast grabs two spots in this list from YouTube. The lyrical video, as well as the music video of the song 'Arabic Kuthu - Halamithi Habibo' both, appeared on the chart. The lyrical video of the song ranked at number two while the main music video ranked at number nine.

Meanwhile, the viral Kacha Badam Song by Bhuban Badyakar was ranked at number four. The Pakistani Coke Studio song Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill ranked number eight on the list. Two Bhojpuri songs by Khesari Lal Yadav - Le Le Aayi Coca Cola and Nathuniya- grabbed the fifth and tenth position respectively.

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 was recently released in Russian theatres. The film was released in Moscow on December 1 and in St. Petersburg on December 3. The second instalment of this Telugu blockbuster is already under works and will be hitting the theatres sometime around the next year. An official confirmation on the release date is still awaited.

