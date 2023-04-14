Puthandu 2023: Ace Sunglasses-look Like Rajinikanth, Vijay Thalapathy, Dhanush and Suriya This Tamil New Year

PUTHANDU 2023: The first day of the Tamil calendar, called Puthandu, is celebrated to mark the beginning of Tamil New year. For the usual celebration of the day, people decorate houses, perform puja and prepare authentic Tamil cuisines. People get ready in traditional clothes and while there are limited options to experiment with the choice of attire, you definitely can sport the ‘X’ factor with a choice of sunglasses. Try out these sunglasses worn by popular Tamil actors in their films.

Rajinikanth

The punk style sunglasses worn by superstar Rajinikanth in the film Darbar can add a ‘Thalaiva’ feel to your new year look. You can try it either in the original brown-gold frame or experiment with different colours matching your outfit for the day.

Vijay Thalapathy

If wayfarers are your type but you also wish to do a little experiment, you can try out Vijay Thalapathy’s sunglasses from the movie Master. The conventional black colour glasses will go well with almost any type of clothing you choose for the day.

Dhanush

Dhanush’s sunglasses were one of the biggest highlights of the Maari film series. The stylish round glasses took Dhanush’s onscreen swag to another level. And if you wish to recreate his swag in real life, you can try out the round sunglasses worn by Dhanush.

Suriya

Aviators never go out of style and if you are a fan of them too, you can try out Suriya’s aviator square sunglasses from the movie Udaan.

While the actor wore brown tint aviators in the film, you can experiment with the colour as per your choice and preference.

