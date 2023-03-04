Kannada television daily soaps recently received its TRP report. It has revealed, which serial received the most views in the previous week. The report witnessed some major changes when it comes to the popularity of daily soaps on Kannada TV. Puttakkana Makkalu, a recently released daily soap, took the first position. The show has received a good TRP rating.

Gattimela continues to hold the second spot. Before this, the family drama dominated the TRP charts for several weeks. This series is directed by Koramangala Anil R Kiran and produced by Joni Harsha, Koramangala Anil and Rakshith Gowda. It was released on March 11, 2019, and is aired from Monday to Saturday on Zee Kannada. The show is a remake of the Zee Telugu serial Varundhini Parinayam. Rakshith Gowda and Nisha Ravikrishnan play the key characters in the show.

The third rank has been taken by Shreerastu Shubhamastu. It is a Kannada-language drama series that was released on Zee Kannada on October 31, 2022. The show is an official remake of Aggabai Sasubai from Zee Marathi. Deepak Gowda, Ajit Hande, and Sudha Rani play the leads in the serial.

Hitler Kalyana, another recently released show, is currently in fourth place. In a short period of time after its debut, the show has been able to claim a spot in the top five club. This Kannada television serial used to live stream on ZEE5 before it aired on television. Dileep Raj is the producer of this show. It began airing on Zee Kannada on August 9, 2020. The programme is a remake of the Zee TV Hindi serial, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Dileep Raj and Malaika Vasupal are the major actors in the show. In Hitler Kalyana, Harsha CM Gowda will portray a CCB officer.

Last but not the least, the fifth one on the list is Ramachaari, a drama series airing on Colors Kannada. It premiered on January 31, 2022. It stars Rithvik Krupakar, Mouna Guddemane, Mithun Tejasvi, Shankar Ashwath, Sirija and Anjali Sudhakar.

