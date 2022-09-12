Putting Liger Debacle Behind, Vijay Deverakonda Signs His Next With This Director

Despite the debacle of Liger at the box office, Vijay Deverakonda’s career remains unaffected. The actor is fetching films for his stellar performance as a boxer. After Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the Arjun Reddy star has signed to work with Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali director Mohana Krishna Indraganti. Dil Raju will produce the movie. Mohana’s next film is touted to be a love story.

Sources from the industry said that the film will be produced after the release of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali starring Krithi Shetty, Sudheer Babu, Kalyani N, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Avasarala, and Srikanth Iyengar. The film is slated for a September 16 release. Even before this, Dil Raju approached Vijay Deverakonda for a Harish Shankar directorial. It is said that Liger star has locked the agreement for the film with Chirutha director Harish Shankar.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Media reports indicate that Vijay has heard the script and will share his decision with a quotation of his fees. Meanwhile, with the failure of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda returned a part of his fee to the production team. The production team of Liger had high expectations from the movie, which failed to impress the audience. Puri Jagannath is ready to cast Vijay again in his upcoming movie, Jana Gana Mana.

Jana Gana Mana will hit the theatre on August 3 next year. The action thriller has Pooja Hedge and Jahanvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film will be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. A motion poster of the JGM was also released. The 30-second motion poster depicted Jawan protecting India. In the background, sounds of guns were used, and a voice-over that Indians are fighters.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here