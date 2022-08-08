PV Sindhu Wins Gold At CWG 2022: Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut, Others Celebrate Her Win

It is raining medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022! India added another medal to the CWG tally after PV Sindhu won the gold in the Women’s Singles Badminton Final on Monday. Sindhu beat Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13. The victory was celebrated by many Bollywood stars, including Taapsee Paanu and Kangana Ranaut.

Taapsee took to Twitter and gave Sindhu a big shoutout. “Our girl did it !! @Pvsindhu1 gets the gold for us," Taapsee tweeted. She added a series of applause emojis and the emoji of the Indian flag.

Meanwhile, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and congratulated Sindhu. “A nation which is lead by young women is rooted in culture, kindness and high moral values… Congratulations PV Sindhu not just for medals but also for the role model that you have emerged as," she wrote, sharing a picture of her recent CWG victories.

Tamannaah Bhatia also joined in to congratulate Sindhu. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tamannaah shared a post reporting about her win and wrote, “Congratulations," tagging the CWG 2022 winner.

Earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated Sindhu on her win. “The phenomenal

@Pvsindhu1 is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India," he wrote, sharing a picture of her holding the medal after the game.

It has been a great year for India at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. At the time of reporting, India boasts of 20 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 23 bronze medals. A total of 58 medals has placed India at the 4th spot on the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally.

Several Bollywood stars such as Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor have been congratulating winners after most games.

