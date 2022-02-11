Pyaar Ka Punchnama Director Luv Ranjan to Tie Knot With Girlfriend on February 20

Director Luv Ranjan is all set to get hitched to his girlfriend on February 20, a report has claimed. The shooting of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s next film helmed by Ranjan has been put on hold. Now, they are waiting for the director’s marriage to conclude after which they can resume the shooting of the yet-to-be-titled film. This will also result in the delay of his much-anticipated film starring Ranbir and Shraddha together for the first time.

“Luv Ranjan is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend on February 20th. It’s going to be a destination wedding with family and close friends. Wedding festivities will begin from 18th February," a source close to Ranjan was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla

Advertisement

The source further said that the groom and bride are currently busy with their wedding preparations. They have already finalised their wedding outfits after the couple visited Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra last week.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan has kept plans of destination wedding under wraps but it is confirmed that the wedding will not take place in Mumbai. Initially, he was planning to get married in January but postponed the event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, he has decided to tie the knot in February as the active caseload is witnessing a drop and the situation has also come under control.

Following his wedding, Luv will resume the shooting of the Ranbir and Shraddha-starrer in Delhi and Mumbai in March. The final schedule of the rom-com has been set for mid-2022 in Spain. He will fly along with the team to Spain for the final schedule. The yet-untitled film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. The film is expected to be released on January 26, 2023.

Advertisement

Luv Ranjan is known for films Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, De De Pyaar De and Akash Vaani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.