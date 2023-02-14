Home » News » Movies » 'Pyaar Ka Rang Chada Hai' For Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra on First Valentine's Day Post Wedding

'Pyaar Ka Rang Chada Hai' For Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra on First Valentine's Day Post Wedding

Kiara Advani shared a bunch of cute and romantic photos with husband Sidharth Malhotra as the newlyweds celebrate Valentine's Day.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 17:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra look so in love in latest photos from their wedding.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra look so in love in latest photos from their wedding.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are a bundle of mush at the moment. It’s just been a week since the Bollywood couple got married. They are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple today. Kiara evidently couldn’t stop herself from expressing her glee. The new bride shared a bunch of romantic pics with her new husband, Sidharth Malhotra, from one of their wedding functions, to mark the day of love.

The photos look like they are from their haldi function, which was held as part of the lavish wedding they had in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The photos show Kiara wearing a white lehenga with a beaded choli, paired with a yellow dupatta. Sidharth is seen dressed in yellow kurta and salwar, with a colourful shawl thrown over his shoulders.

Comments like “adorable", “so pretty" and “perfect together" have already started filling up the comments section. Here’s hoping that we get to see more of their fairytale wedding.

The couple tied the knot on February 7 in a private ceremony, with few Bollywood celebs in attendance. They hosted a reception in Mumbai on February 12.

first published: February 14, 2023, 17:03 IST
last updated: February 14, 2023, 17:03 IST
