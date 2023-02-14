Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are a bundle of mush at the moment. It’s just been a week since the Bollywood couple got married. They are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple today. Kiara evidently couldn’t stop herself from expressing her glee. The new bride shared a bunch of romantic pics with her new husband, Sidharth Malhotra, from one of their wedding functions, to mark the day of love.

The photos look like they are from their haldi function, which was held as part of the lavish wedding they had in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The photos show Kiara wearing a white lehenga with a beaded choli, paired with a yellow dupatta. Sidharth is seen dressed in yellow kurta and salwar, with a colourful shawl thrown over his shoulders.

Take a look:

Comments like “adorable", “so pretty" and “perfect together" have already started filling up the comments section. Here’s hoping that we get to see more of their fairytale wedding.

The couple tied the knot on February 7 in a private ceremony, with few Bollywood celebs in attendance. They hosted a reception in Mumbai on February 12.

