Qala: Sutapa Sikdar Shares Babil's Childhood Pic With Irrfan Khan To Celebrate His Acting Debut

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan finally made his debut today with Anvita Dutt Guptan’s musical drama Qala and the actor’s mother Sutapa Sikdar couldn’t be happier to see her son stepping into the shoes of his legendary father. As such, to mark this special occasion, Sutapa shared a nostalgic picture on her social media handle.

On Wednesday, Sutapa took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of baby Babil held by Irrfan on the sets of one of his films. She captioned the photo, “First day to babas set to release of your That’s bound to happen. Since Mamma was not in the limelight, people don’t make that comparison. But I am their son and I have inherited their genes. It’s part of my journey to be compared to their legacy." #qala. #elderson #pressureofparenting #gratitude!" She also tagged Babil and Anvita in her post.

Qala is a story of a talented singer with a rising career but who is haunted by her past. However, she copes with the pressure of success, a mother’s disdain, and the voices of doubt within her. In the psychological drama, Babil essays Jagan, an aspiring singer who gets to taste success due to the fondness of Urmila(played by Swastika Mukherjee).

While sharing his experience working on the film, Babil told Indian Express, “While doing Qala, I could feel all my anxieties rushing in when I faced the camera for the first time." Dutt Guptan, who has also written Qala, stepped in. “She took care of me as one would nurse a broken-winged pigeon that landed on one’s balcony. I have grown as an actor since then. I am eagerly waiting for the audience’s response and those from Baba’s fans. That’s part of the journey — to accept, surrender, and let go of your art and craft."

Speaking about being compared with his late father, Babil had further expressed, “That’s bound to happen. Since Mamma was not in the limelight, people don’t make that comparison. But I am their son and I have inherited their genes. It’s part of my journey to be compared to their legacy."

Apart from Babil, Qala also stars Tripti Dimri, Varun Grover, and Abhishek Banerjee among others.

