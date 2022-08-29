Qala Teaser: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Makes Blink-and-Miss Appearance, Triptii Dimri Holds Spotlight

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is making his acting debut with Qala and the first look at the project is out. The short teaser features the gorgeous Tripti Dimri in the spotlight, essaying the role of a singer. The song is played out while the video features a few behind-the-scenes moments. The minute-long teaser comes to an end with Tripti wrapping up the scene and Babil making a blink-and-a-miss appearance.

While Netflix released the first look, Babil took to Instagram and shared pictures from Qala, annoucing the project’s arrival. “My entire journey as an actor, for better or for worse, will unfold in front of your eyes and I am the most gratefulestestest to have begun the first step in @anvita_dee ‘s embrace. Presenting Qala," he wrote.

The teaser was released at a recent Netflix event, which was attended by Babil as well. At the event, as reported by India Today, Babil said, “Mujhe sujha bhi nahi kya story hai, kya script hai, I just went for the audition. And at that time, Baba [Irrfan] had just passed away. I was broken and vulnerable." Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020.

Besides Tripti and Babil, Qala also stars Swastika Mukherjee. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the project is backed by Clean Slate Filmz, which was previously co-owned by Anushka Sharma. Speaking about the project, the director described Qala as a heart-breaking story “about a daughter who craves her mother’s love." “I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on-board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika.

“It’s always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to life empowered stories like ‘Bulbbul’, and now ‘Qala,'" she added. Qala is yet to announced its release date.

