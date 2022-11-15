Qala Trailer: Babil Khan Stands Out In This Twisted Tale Of Mother-Daughter's Complex Relationship

After much anticipation and a lot of waiting, Netflix has finally dropped a super intriguing trailer of Qala starring late legendary actor Irrfan Khan’s son and Bulbul fame Triprtii Dimri. The trailer follows the story of a film industry singer Qala Manjushree essayed by Triptii. Set in the 1940s, the film’s trailer follows Triptii’s singer who is at the peak of her career. As Qala starts to taste fame, she starts losing her sense of reality. We also see her new competition in the form of Jagan, played by Babil Khan, who starts messing her up.

Netflix India took to Twitter to post the trailer of Qala. Along with the caption, they wrote, “The innocence in her voice is matched only by the pain in her eyes Prepare yourselves to experience the rollercoaster of emotions that is Qala, coming on December 1st, only on Netflix."

Advertisement

The two-minute-sis seconds’ trailer picks up from the life and times of Triptii’s Qala and how she aces the art of singing and is reaching the peak of her career. Qala’s success will be at stake as her personal life and her relationship with her mother, played by Swastika Mukherjee, come into focus. The movie will stream from December 1 onwards and will be something to look forward to by movie lovers. The plotline of the film reads: “The film is about Qala’s tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother. The pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to. Witness the emotional journey of Qala who navigates professional successes while battling personal demons."

Check out the trailer here:

The film is special as it marks the acting debut of the late film actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan. At an event, he had opened up about his debut, “One of my close friends has been an assistant to Anvita and even before I read the script, I wanted to do the film. I never had second thoughts about it and was ready to audition. It was the time baba had passed away and I was broken and vulnerable. When I reached Clean Slate Filmz, they made me feel so safe."

Advertisement

Qala also stars Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh. It is produced by Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma under his banner Clean Slate Filmz. The production house director, director Anvitaa Dutt and Netflix has teamed up for the second time after the success of Bulbbul. The movie starts streaming on Netflix from December 1.

Read all the Latest Movies News here