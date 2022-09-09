Queen Elizabeth II Death: List of Films, Documentaries And Series That Trace Her Majesty's Reign

In an unfortunate turn of events, the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle. It was in the evening when Buckingham Palace confirmed the news of her demise at age 96. As we remember the longest-reigning British monarch, let us take a look at a few movies, documentaries, and series that trace the Queen’s reign.

The Crown

The Netflix series, The Crown is a historical drama that revolves around the rule of Queen Elizabeth II in England. Four seasons of the web series have already been released, the first covers the time period of the Queen’s marriage to the Duke of Edinburg, Philip. And, the second season focuses on the Suez Crisis in 1956 and the birth of Prince Edward. The third season covers the event that took place between 1964 to 1977. The fourth showcase Prince Charles’ marriage to Lady Diana Spencer. Two more seasons of the show are likely to be released that will portray Queen Elizabeth II’s reign in the 21st century.

The Queen

Advertisement

Helmed by Stephen Frears, The Queen is a biographical drama featuring Helen Mirren in the titular role of Queen Elizabeth II. The movie mainly focuses on the events that took place after the death of Princess Diana. While the royal family regards her death as a private affair, Prime Minister Tony Blair and Diana’s ex-husband Prince Charles’ [now King] contrasting views on the matter become an obstacle.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Our Queen At War

The revolutionary documentary explores how Queen Elizabeth II transforms herself from a shy princess to an iconic monarch. It covers the Queen’s work in the efforts of world war two that led her to become the ruler of the UK.

The Royal House of Windsor

The Royal House of Windsor covers the time frame after World War I. It traces how the British Royal family struggles to keep up with changing times as Prince Charles puts forth the idea of modernism to revamp the royal family. The documentary consists of real-life footage and interviews of the members of the family, including Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

The Royals

The six-part documentary series that first aired on BBC 1 covers the life of the royal family over the years. Each episode traces a different time frame, different events, and themes, revolving around weddings, scandals, and royal teens.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here