Queen Elizabeth II's Death: Meghan Markle Wins Hearts As She Hugs Supporter, Netizens Call Her 'Humble'

Days after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Harry and Meghan Markle - along with Prince and Princess of Wales - William and Kate Middleton - interacted with the mourning supporters of the Queen outside Windsor Castle on Saturday. A huge crowd had gathered in front of Windsor Castle to pay tribute to the longest-serving monarch of Britain. While several pictures of Harry and Meghan are already going viral on social media, there is one video that has left everyone impressed. In the clip, Meghan is seen hugging a teenage supporter outside the castle and she is being lauded by fans on social media for her modesty and humility.

At the beginning of the video, Harry can be seen interacting with the public. Following this, Meghan also approaches and engages in a conversation with them. She begins by asking a girl her name, to which she replies, “Amelka." The duchess expresses her gratitude and compliments her on her name. She says, “Thank you for being here. Means so much to the family. We appreciate it." Post this, Meghan queries how long she had been waiting. After Amelka responds, “For about two hours," she wishes for Amelka to reach home soon. Following this, the girl asks the duchess for a hug. Meghan embraces Amelka warmly before leaving.

Advertisement

The netizens have been hailing Meghan ever since the video was shared online. One Instagram user wrote, “Can she get a crown already." Another user commented, “I like her tbh (to be honest). She sees herself as an equal to others and doesn’t look down on people like she’s too good to even shake a hand without a glove on." The third user penned, “She always has such a soft sincerity in her eyes…she is a sweet woman. It’s easy to see how he fell for her."

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II led Britain for 70 years and died at the age of 96 at the Balmoral on Thursday. According to the AFP news agency, the Queen’s funeral will take place on September 19. Following her demise, Charles has become the new king of the United Kingdom.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here