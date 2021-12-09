'R' is Lucky Factor for You? Alia Bhatt's Epic Response at RRR Trailer Launch | Watch

The team of RRR came together at the trailer launch in Mumbai and talked about the upcoming film from director SS Rajamouli. The star studded event saw lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan grace the stage with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, who are playing guests roles in the movie.

At the event, Alia stunned in a red lehenga saree by Sabyasachi. During media interaction, a reporter asked her whether ‘R’ is lucky factor for her? The question was also referring to Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Alia could not help but blush hard as she later said, “I’m stumped. Mere paas jawab nahi hai (I don’t have an answer)." She’s then seen talking to herself and saying, “I’m trying to be intelligent" trying to make sure to come up with a good answer. After a pause, Alia utter ‘Ji’ (Yes), and then goes on to say, “R is a lovely alphabet but so is A."

Check out the trailer of RRR.

Set in the 1920s, RRR, which is made at an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore, is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Talking about working with Rajamouli, NTR said that it was a magical experience. “Rajamouli is a great sculptor. I call him jakana ever since I met him a few years ago. When such a trailer comes out, we desire this kind of response, and hence today is a big day for me," he said.

