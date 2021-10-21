R Madhavan Approves of Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha, Says 'He Will Rule the World'

It's in! The first reviews of Vikram Vedha remake are in. R Madhavan is showering the much-anticipated film with rave praises. The superstar dropped by to visit the sets of the upcoming film recently and boy is he elated. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starred as the lead duo in the 2017 film. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will form the lead pair.

Madhavan was all praises for the film and Hrithik’s performance. On Twitter, he tagged a selfie posted by the production company and wrote, “Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film. Hrithik Roshan looks like he is going to rule the world, what an attitude and look man. This one one has ‘historic’ and ‘legendary’ written all over it bro.”

In July, it was revealed that Hrithik and Saif have been roped in for the remake of the Tamil action thriller. Filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri who directed the original will make their directorial debut in Bollywood with the Hindi remake. The Hindi remake is directed by the original director duo.

Recently, Hrithik shared a hilarious slo-mo video on Instagram as he walked on set after 2 years. The video showed Hrithik wearing a hat and drinking a beverage as he walked on sets in style. Just then, the camera pans to another member of the team behind the actor, whose unmissable expressions were captured. “Hero walking on to set after 2 years. I am walking in front of him. Wait for it,”reads the caption.

Vikram Vedha was touted to be based on tales from the folklore Baital Pachisi. The film traced the story of a cop named Vikram, played by Madhavan, and a gangster named Vedha, played by Sethupathi.

