R Madhavan Clarifies He Did Not Lose His House to Fund Rocketry: 'Will Be Very Proudly Paying...'

Actor R Madhavan took to social media to clarify that he did not lose his house after a Twitter user claimed he lost it to fund his latest film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Based on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan, the film was released on July 1 and received a lot of praise. Recently, a Twitter user shared a post claiming that Madhavan, who also directed the film, lost his house to fund it and directed the movie when the original director had opted out.

Advertisement

The original post, which had Madhavan’s photo with his son read, “Madhavan lost his house to fund #Rocketry and directed this movie when the original director had opted out due to prior commitments. On another note, his son, Vedaant, is winning medals for the nation in swimming. Salute for Maddy!"

Madhavan retweeted the Tweet of a user who had posted a screenshot of this and wrote, “Oh Yaar. Pls don’t over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house."

Take a look:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rocketry had R Madhavan garner praise not only for his performance as ISRO’s former scientist Nambi Narayanan, but also for his directorial skills. He exclusively told News18 Showsha at the teaser launch of Dhokha Round D Corner, “As an actor, when you go to a film set, you want to keep the director in you away. I did not have much experience in directing before Rocketry. It was just a ‘learn as you go’ process for me. When I act, I look forward to just doing my work as an actor freely by getting into the character. I simply want to get done with my job, get back home and feel good about finishing my work for the day. I won’t let that conflict happen, but I’m sure that it will happen someday."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here