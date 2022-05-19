R Madhavan Dazzles At Cannes 2022 Red Carpet; Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund Gets Relief From SC

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival started on May 17 and will continue until the 28th of May. On Thursday, actor R Madhavan graced the Cannes 2022 red carpet in a black suit. His suit jacket had a detailing of black sequin while the rest of his outfit resembled a staple black suit. The actor paired his ensemble with retro sunglasses as he posed with outstretched arms and smiled for the camera.

ALSO READ: R Madhavan Dazzles At The Cannes 2022 Red Carpet In A Stunning Manish Malhotra Suit

Advertisement

In a big relief for Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Jhund’, Supreme Court, on Thursday, refused to halt the film’s screening on OTT platform. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said the order of the top court dated May 5, 2022, would continue. It also directed the high court to consider the revision petition filed by Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar, who alleged copyright violation, immediately after the summer vacation.

ALSO READ: Relief For Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund; Supreme Court Refuses To Stop Streaming of Film on OTT

Eva Green took to social media and penned down support for her Dark Shadows co-star Johnny Depp amid his defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Eva shared a throwback picture with Johnny Depp in which the two actors were standing next to each other. Along with the click, Eva talked about how Johnny’s ‘wonderful heart’ will be soon revealed to the world. “I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family," she wrote.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp Gets Support From Eva Green In Trial Against Amber Heard: ‘Life Will Be Better’

Advertisement

Recently, Kangana Ranaut praised Kartik Aaryan during a press conference and appreciated his acting journey. Days after, Kartik Aaryan reacted to the same in an interview with India.com and thanked Kangana for her kind words. He further heaped praises on the Dhaakad actress and said, “I am really happy unhone aise kiya. I watched that bit from her press conference where she said so. It feels good to know when appreciation comes from an actor like her who’s so good at her craft. Jinhone aaj tak performance par performance diye, unse jab aisi tareef mili toh main bahot khush hua."

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Praises Kangana Ranaut, Talks About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Clash With Dhaakad

Advertisement

The spotlight is on India at Cannes 2022. On Thursday, a panel discussion was held at the prestigious film festival titled ‘Filming in India: A world of Opportunities’. The motto ‘Come to India, Come home to your Imagination’ was also used to invite foreign producers to come and shoot in India. During the event, panelists discussed how filming in India is becoming ‘simpler and easier’. They also cited examples of movies and shows like Tenet, A Suitable Boy, Extraction, and The White Tiger to explain how more foreign producers have become attracted to filming in India in recent times.

ALSO READ: At Cannes 2022, India Invites Foreign Producers, Explains ‘Filming For Them Made Easier, Simpler’

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.