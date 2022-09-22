R Madhavan Feels 'Rocketry, The Kashmir Files' Should Be Sent For Oscars

After Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show was sent as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023, actor-filmmaker R Madhavan, while interacting with IndiaToday, expressed his views on the non-selection of popular movies like Kashmir Files and his own film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is well-acclaimed. During the interview, he said on a light note that the Film Federation of India should send “Rocketry and also The Kashmir Files" for the Oscars.

“He (Darshan Kumaar) is starting a campaign for The Kashmir Files, I am starting a campaign for Rocketry," he said. While talking about Chhello Show being the first official entry for the Oscars 2023, he said, “No, all the best to them. I hope they go and win and make us proud."

The actor, who was promoting Dhokha Round D Corner with Darshan, further mentioned that an award show equivalent to the Oscars should be held in India. “I also hope we have an Oscar equivalent or better in India. Ab bohot ho gaya (Now it is enough) we are trying to prove something over there," said Madhavan and added, “Critics Choice-something award."

Madhavan thinks it would be great to have a mantle. In addition to this, he said that winning the Oscars is a big deal in the West because it brings a huge difference in their “stature, income, salary" as well as “the way they proceed in the industry." He added, “We should have one in India where the moment we get the award, there’s a legitimate increase in the valuation to go up."

Speaking of the actor, because of his many talents, R Madhavan has gained immense recognition over the years in both Bollywood and South Indian film industry. The actor-filmmaker has been in the film industry for decades and has bagged several awards like Zee Cine Awards for Best Tamil Actor, Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actor (web series) and Filmfare Awards (Tamil) for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Male Debut – South, for his films.

