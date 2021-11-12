R Madhavan Feels Strongly His Best Is Yet to Come, Reveals Why He's a 'Terrible Star'

One of the few revered pan-India actors, R Madhavan is known for his down-to-earth and humble personality. He has never displayed any airs being the huge celebrity he is. This attitude may emerge from his hunger to achieve more. At 51, Madhavan has some of the best works to his credit in a career spanning nearly three decades. However, according to him, he is a “terrible star."

Speaking candidly in a recent interview with Film Companion’s Baradwaj Rangan, Madhavan discusses the ‘Making of a modern legend.’ The actor, also a writer, director, and producer, says, “If anything, I feel very inadequate right now. I don’t think I’ve ever reached that stage at all. Those sort of realisations happen when I meet a big star or a politician or a leader, who embraces me and means what he says when he says that he really likes my work."

He added that he feels like he is on the right path when people from different generations in a family express that they are a part of his works. Nonetheless, he is convinced his best is yet to come. “I don’t know if that is a safety mechanism or if that is a fact," shares Madhavan. Interestingly, he has never allowed himself to be financially super settled at any point of time and this, according to him, fuels his desire to do better.

Advertisement

He reckons, “But I have realised I can never live like a star. I’m a terrible star. I don’t wear designer clothes, I can’t afford to have people around me all the time. I’m very, very hungry. I don’t think I can ever reach a stage where I can say I’ve made it."

Madhavan is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biopic on the life of Indian aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. The trailer of his upcoming web series in Hindi titled Decoupled released recently. The Netflix show stars Surveen Chawla as the female lead.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.