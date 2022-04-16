R Madhavan is a Proud Dad as Son Vedaant Bags Silver at Danish Open Swimming, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan Sends Love

It is a proud moment for the country as actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan has bagged a silver medal at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. The actor is indeed proud of his son's achievements in swimming. Sharing a clip of the medal ceremony, on Instagram, Madhavan also penned a note alongside. “Vedaant Madhavan wins silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen,” he stated and went on to thank Vedaant’s coach and Swimming Federation of India for all their efforts. “We are so proud," he added.

Madhavan’s fans and friends from the industry congratulated Vedaant for his achievement. Filmmaker Anand L Rai, wrote, “So proud of you Vedaant,” while actor Esha Deol commented, “Super congratulations.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit were also among the people who congratulated Vedaant for his feat. While Shetty wrote, “Awwwww Woooowwwww", Shirodkar commented, “Many many congratulations to all of you, and a special special wish to our little big boy.”

This isn't the first time that Vedaant has won a medal in swimming. Last year too, the 16-year-old swimmer participated in the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships which was held in Bangalore. In the tournament, he bagged four silver medals and three bronze medals. In March last year, Vedaant had also won a bronze at the Latvian Open Swimming Champion event.

Meanwhile, Madhavan is gearing up to make his debut as a director with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He had announced a new release date for the film – July 1, 2022. The anticipation for Madhavan’s much-awaited directorial debut is high, as the trailer of the biographical drama has created a buzz among the audience.

