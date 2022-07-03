R Madhavan Is Eager to See Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha Remake:‘Want to Know Whether He Will Beat Me’

R Madhavan is basking in the success and positive reviews pouring in for his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Not just does Madhavan play the titular role in the biopic on Nambi Narayan, but he has also directed the film. While promoting it, he was asked about whether he is excited about the Hindi remake of his upcoming film, and who is he rooting for.

Madhavan, without being very diplomatic claimed that he is waiting to see Saif Ali Khan’s performance in the project which will also be directed by Gayatri and Pushkar. He told Bollywood Hungama, “I do not want to give you a very diplomatic answer. Hrithik Roshan is awesome looking, but I am really looking forward to Saif’s performance because he is playing me. I want to know whether he will beat me, and make it more convincing, because I have a feeling he will."

He had earlier also shared Saif’s look from the film and captioned it as, “Now this one I can’t wait to see.. it’s going to be a PARTY in the theaters. Awesome look Saif.. go get Vedha .🙏👍👍 ." Saif will play the character of Vikram in the film, which Madhavan played in the original. Hrithik will play Vedha.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Madhavan had said, “If you ask me, ‘Are there good people in the industry?’ I can tell you with absolute surety that there are. Shah Rukh and Suriya both superstars jumped forward and did this movie without taking any money. I’m eternally indebted to them for the gesture that they showed to somebody like me because I’m a newcomer and I’m always going to be considered an outsider because of the kind of films I do and the parties that I don’t attend but that’s okay."

Vikram Vedha was recently wrapped up and it is ready to hit the theatres on September 30 this year.

