R Madhavan Is Over The Moon As Suriya Wins Best Actor At 68th National Awards, Sends Wishes To Ajay Devgn Too

R Madhavan doubled up as Suriya’s loudest cheerleader on Twitter after it was announced that Suriya won the Best Actor Award at the 68th National Awards. The Tamil actor was honoured with the prestigious award for his performance in Soorarai Pottru. Suriya shared the honour with Ajay Devgn, who also won Best Actor for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Taking to Twitter, Madhavan wrote, “@Suriya_offl THATS MY BRO… CONGRATULATIONS ON THE NATIONAL AWARD for #Sooraraipottru… Heart swells with pride bro .." He also penned a congratulatory message for Devgn. “@ajaydevgn Congratulations on the much deserved National award sir .. so so happy for you . Aweosmeeeee," he tweeted.

Madhavan and Suriya recently collaborated on the Tamil version of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor had a cameo in Maddy’s movie, playing the role of a journalist in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan played the Hindi counterpart. Speaking about Suriya and Shah Rukh agreeing for the film, Madhavan told News18 Showsha, “If you ask me, ‘Are there good people in the industry?’ I can tell you with absolute surety that there are. Shah Rukh and Suriya both superstars jumped forward and did this movie without taking any money. I’m eternally indebted to them for the gesture that they showed to somebody like me because I’m a newcomer and I’m always going to be considered an outsider because of the kind of films I do and the parties that I don’t attend but that’s okay."

As for Soorarai Pottru, the film has bagged five awards at the 68th National Awards. These include Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress (Aparrna Balamurali), Best Original Screenplay and Best Background Music (GV Prakash).

Meanwhile, Tanhaji bagged three big ones as well. Besides the Best Actor for Devgn, the film also won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Costume Design awards.

