R Madhavan Is 'Overwhelmed, Humbled’ As Son Vedaant Wins Gold At Danish Open Swimming Meet: 'Winning Streak Continues'

R Madhavan’s son Vedaant has done it again - and this time it’s a gold medal. A day after winning silver in the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark, the 16-year-old has made the country proud all over again. Vedaant clocked 8:17:28 in the 800m race, following which he bagged the first position in the race. Madhavan, who is beaming with pride at his son&’s feat, shared the achievement via his Instagram profile. Posting a clip of Vedaant receiving the gold medal, the actor wrote, “GOLD." With all your blessings and God’s greatest the winning streak continues. Today it’s a GOLD in 800m for Vedaant Madhavan. “Thanking Vedaant’s coach Pradeep Kumar, the swimming federation of India, and the entire team behind his son’s success, Madhavan wrote that he is “overwhelmed and humbled."

Watch video:

Posted around 8 hours ago, the clip has amassed over 2 lakh views, and has garnered tons of congratulatory messages from fans as well as Madhavan’s industry co-stars. His friend and former actress Shilpa Shirodkar commented, “Absolutely amazing Maddy a proud moment for all of us. Congratulations my dear Vedaant, sending you loads of love and blessings my dear." Sikandar Kher called it a “superb" feat. Comedian Bassi was also all hearts on Vedaant’s gold-winning performance.

On Friday night, Vedaant bagged a silver medal at the Danish Open. He clocked 15.57.86 in the men’s 1500m freestyle event to finish at the second spot. Sharing a video clip from the felicitation ceremony, the actor expressed that he is “proud" of his son’s achievement.

Watch video:

This is not the first time Vedaant is winning medals. Earlier, he won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021. He had also proved his talent at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year, as he brought home seven medals.

Meanwhile, Madhavan is gearing up to make his debut as a director with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He had announced a new release date for the film – July 1, 2022. The anticipation for Madhavan’s much-awaited directorial debut is high, as the trailer of the biographical drama has created a buzz among the audience.

