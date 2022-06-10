R Madhavan, ISRO Engineer Nambi Narayanan Meet Sunita Williams in Texas

Actor R Madhavan, who is busy promoting his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, recently met Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams in the United States. ISRO engineer Nambi Narayanan, whose life is the subject of the film, was also present during the meet, which took place at Stafford, Texas.

As Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has gained international acclaim, the city’s Mayor Cecil Willis also announced June 3 as Nambi Narayanan Day.

A picture from the meet has been shared by news agency ANI. In the photo, the trio — Sunita, Madhavan, and Nambi Narayanan — can be seen smiling as they posed for the picture together.

Reportedly, for the promotions of the film, Madhavan, after Cannes 2022, is on a 12-day tour of the United States along with Narayanan and has been visiting cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Arizona, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia, and Serbia, the film will be released in six languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Nambi Narayanan is a former rocket scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The film shows Narayanan in 1994 when he was the head of ISRO’s cryogenics branch and was unjustly accused of espionage and jailed. Later in 1998, all charges against him were dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Along with Madhavan playing the titular role, the film stars Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, and Ron Donachie in important roles. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya are said to appear in cameo roles in the film. The film is set to release worldwide on July 1.

