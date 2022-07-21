R Madhavan Meets Naveen Patnaik After Vedaant Breaks National Junior Swimming Record

Ace swimmer Vedaant Madhavan made his father R. Madhavan proud after bagging a gold medal in 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships where he came out triumphant in the 1500m freestyle swimming competition. Not only that, Vedaant made a new record by breaking the previous holder’s account of 16 minutes.

On Thursday, R. Madhavan with his wife Sarita and son Vedaant met with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Sharing pictures of the occasion on his Instagram handle, the Rocketry actor can be seen smiling for the camera while Naveen Patnaik felicitates Vedaant with a blue jersey.

Madhavan expressed his gratitude towards the Odisha CM and lauded him for putting the coastal state on one of the best sports venue maps of India. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Such a pleasure to meet with honorable CM & very dynamic Shri @Naveen_Odisha Ji. Thank you so much for the kind hospitality & the most fantastic endeavor of putting Odisha firmly on one of the Best Sports Venue map of India-Your commitment for the future of sports is invigorating."

Earlier in the morning, Madhavan shared a clip of Vedaant’s swimming performance in which the talented star kid can be seen breaking the previous record. The doting father captioned the post, “Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken." Swimmer Advait Page who was the previous record holder congratulated Vedaant for his stellar success. He wrote, “Super happy for Vedaant. Congratulations."

This is not the first time when Vedaant stole the limelight and created a buzz among netizens. Back in April, the swimmer earned a gold medal in the men’s 800m freestyle at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Madhavan had shared a video on Instagram handle and written, “And So TODAY the winning streak continues.. @VedaantMadhavan gets a GOLD at Denmark open. Pradeep Sir @swimmingfedera1 #ANSAdxb & all of you for the continued blessings."

Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has garnered widespread critical acclaim from the masses. The actor has a couple of projects lined up ahead of him like Dhoka Round D Corner and Amriki Pandit.

